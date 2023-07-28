Lowline Fire grows slightly, evacuation orders remain unchanged

The fire ignited earlier this week after a lightning strike.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - The US Forest Service issued an update Friday on the Lowline Fire burning between Gunnison and Crested Butte.

The fire is now 730 acres, up from 681 acres. Containment is holding steady at 0%.

Officials say there are 10 structures threatened by the fire in the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainages. Evacuation orders for the area are unchanged.

County Road 730, also known as Ohio Pass Road, is closed between mile marker 5 at Redden Ranch and Kebler Pass Road. Lowline Trail is also closed.

