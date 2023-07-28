Renters to have more protection against landlords starting in August

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting in August those renting in Colorado will have more protection.

SB23-184 Protections for Rental Tenants and HB23-1095 Prohibited Provisions in Rental Agreements will both go into effect starting August 7th.

Both laws were passed in April during the 2023 legislative session and were signed into law in June.

SB23-184 with exceptions, will make it so tenants will not be required to make any more than 200% of annual rent. Landlords will also not be allowed to use information about a possible tenant’s income to verify if the tenant makes over 200% the annual rent.

Per HB23-1095 landlords will not be able to have rental agreements that require fees if a tenant fails to provide notice of nonrenewal before the end of the lease term.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.