Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a 93-year-old woman trying to hold on to her family’s land.

The rapper made a $10,000 donation through his record label, Death Row Records, to Josephine Wright.

Her parcel on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is at the center of a legal battle with developers.

The land has been in her husband’s family since the Civil War.

However, she’s being sued by a developer who claims her satellite dish, shed and screened-in porch are delaying the construction of planned new homes because the items are encroaching on the planned property.

Wright has filed a countersuit, claiming a constant barrage of tactics – including intimidation, harassment and trespassing – have been used to try to force her to sell her property.

NBA player Kyrie Irving has also joined the cause, donating $40,000 last month and actor Tyler Perry asked how he can help on Instagram.

Currently, the campaign has raised more than $270,000 toward its $350,000 goal.

