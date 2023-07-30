Finishing the weekend on the warm side before some relief moves in

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue feeling the warmer temperatures in the Grand Valley throughout our evening, staying in the 90-degree range. It’s not until overnight that temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s.

For Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, the evening will hang around the lower 90s to mid-80s before falling into the 70s and 60s overnight.

Cloud cover will continue throughout the evening and eventually taper off to clear skies overnight and low temperatures in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, the mid to lower 60s for Delta and Montrose, and the mid-50s for Cortez.

A look into Sunday:

Temperatures will continue to remain on the warm side, falling into the upper 90s. Some may notice this slight change in the temperatures. Highs will sit around the upper 90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

What will make tomorrow a little different is that the valleys will receive a few pop-up showers toward the evening. Montrose has a better chance of receiving a few scattered showers around the evening hours.

A look into next week:

Temperatures are going to fall, but not dramatically as we may think. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will fall to the lower 90s towards the middle of the week, whereas in Montrose and Corte, they will sit in the upper 80s.

Like Sunday, where pop-up showers are possible, these chances start to ramp up for Monday thru Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible with the rainfall. Eventually, the drier air returns by Thursday for the valleys, which will continue leading into the weekend. The mountains will continue to see afternoon and evening thunderstorms and rainfall day after day before tapering off overnight.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
RFK Jr. sits down with Justin Dougherty for an exclusive interview in Charleston.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children

Latest News

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Another warm to hot weekend ahead with relief next week
Hot and dry conditions are expected for most of the next few days, but relief is on the way...
Dry and hot for now, but relief is quickly on the way
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 7/28
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 7/28
We’ll end the week dry and hot.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday 7.27.23