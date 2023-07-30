We’re turning cooler, and rain comes with it

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms have been scattered about the High Country today. We’ve had a few showers and storms over the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau locally. The lower levels of the valley are dry, so most of the showers are drying out as they blow off of the higher terrain. However, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening as we start cooling and the humidity increases near the ground.

Say Hello to Rain and Goodbye to Triple-digit Heat

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through Wednesday. That helps to tame the heat considerably, but the scattered nature of the showers and storms means that we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain. High temperatures will ease back to upper 80s and lower 90s this week. We’ll dry out starting Thursday, but despite that drying, we may cool even more this weekend.

Rain Will Likely Be Brief

Long-range trends aren’t too promising for abundant rain after Wednesday. The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, covering August 5 through August 9, favors below-normal rainfall for all of the Western Slope. The 8-14 day forecast trends don’t look any better. We are still favored for below-normal rainfall from August 7 through August 13. That’s not good news considering the Drought Monitor shows us heading toward developing drought.

Cooler Weather Sticks Around

Long-range temperature trends favor below-normal to near-normal temperatures for most of Western Colorado from August 5 through August 9, though the Four Corners Region is more favored for above-normal temperatures. The August 7 through August 13 period shows little change with below-normal temperatures along I-70 and above-normal temperatures in Southwest Colorado.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. We’re not all guaranteed to get rain. Sunset is at 8:29 PM. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM and then to mid-80s at 10 PM. Higher humidity means we will be slow to cool tonight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees around Montrose, 69 degrees around Delta, and 66 degrees around Cortez. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most storms will be over the higher terrain during the day, but they can blow over the valleys occasionally - especially in the evenings. Sunrise is at 6:12 AM. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 70s at 7 AM to mid-80s at noon to lower 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

