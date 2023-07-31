$74 million headed to Colorado projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. senator Michael Bennet announced he secured nearly 74 million dollars for 78 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending process.

Western Slope schools career collaborative in Montrose will receive $600,000.

Delta Health will get $158,000 for their cardiology and orthopedic clinic space remodel.

Battlement Mesa will get $1,021,000 for its educational pathways to innovative careers project.

Fruita will get $1,750,000 to go towards the Maple Street Bridge replacement.

Grand Junction will get $168,000 for the Riverside Educational Center renovation.

