$74 million headed to Colorado projects

Millions coming to Colorado communities.
Millions coming to Colorado communities.(Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. senator Michael Bennet announced he secured nearly 74 million dollars for 78 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending process.

Western Slope schools career collaborative in Montrose will receive $600,000.

Delta Health will get $158,000 for their cardiology and orthopedic clinic space remodel.

Battlement Mesa will get $1,021,000 for its educational pathways to innovative careers project.

Fruita will get $1,750,000 to go towards the Maple Street Bridge replacement.

Grand Junction will get $168,000 for the Riverside Educational Center renovation.

