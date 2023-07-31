Federal disaster loans offered to businesses impacted by Hwy 133 closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The small business administration is offering federal disaster loans for small businesses economically impacted by the Colorado highway 133 road closure.

The funding may apply to small nonfarm businesses...small agriculture cooperatives....and most non-profit organizations all located in Delta, Gunnison, Hindsdale, Montrose, and Ouray counties.

Each business can qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to two million dollars. The loans can be used to pay debts...payroll accounts and other bills that can’t be paid because of the road closures.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster not the actual property damage.

