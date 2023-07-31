Learn to skate/puck play program for people with disabilities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new wave of hockey is beginning in the Grand Valley after a decade long resident took initiative and started a new club sport in town for those with disabilities. Keegan Riley grew up in Alaska, where he ice skated frequently before an injury landed him in a wheel chair. He moved to the Denver area and spent two years learning and playing sled hockey. However, after moving to Grand Junction, he says he felt like club sports aside from skiing was lacking.

That’s when inspiration struck, he reached out to Colorado Discover Ability with an idea to start a sled hockey team in Grand Junction. The foundation offered 15 thousand to get the club up and running, as well as buy gear.

River City Sports Complex decided to give the new club free ice team for all who wanted to try the sport.

“The month of August, we’ll just practice on Thursday nights and this is just to get everybody familiar with the ice skates playing around with the hockey sticks and the pucks a little bit. This isn’t really a physical thing yet. In the future, next year we’ll move in towards full padding, trying to start a team and compete with other states and the Denver area,” Said Keegan Reilly, the Palisade resident that started the club.

At all practices during August there will be volunteers helping players get strapped into the sleds as well as teaching everyone how to play, and to ensure you are comfortable on the ice. Athletes who choose to play may have leg amputations, spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and any impairments that keep you from a standard ice skate.

