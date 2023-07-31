Learn to skate/puck play program for people with disabilities

Sled hockey
Sled hockey(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new wave of hockey is beginning in the Grand Valley after a decade long resident took initiative and started a new club sport in town for those with disabilities. Keegan Riley grew up in Alaska, where he ice skated frequently before an injury landed him in a wheel chair. He moved to the Denver area and spent two years learning and playing sled hockey. However, after moving to Grand Junction, he says he felt like club sports aside from skiing was lacking.

That’s when inspiration struck, he reached out to Colorado Discover Ability with an idea to start a sled hockey team in Grand Junction. The foundation offered 15 thousand to get the club up and running, as well as buy gear.

River City Sports Complex decided to give the new club free ice team for all who wanted to try the sport.

“The month of August, we’ll just practice on Thursday nights and this is just to get everybody familiar with the ice skates playing around with the hockey sticks and the pucks a little bit. This isn’t really a physical thing yet. In the future, next year we’ll move in towards full padding, trying to start a team and compete with other states and the Denver area,” Said Keegan Reilly, the Palisade resident that started the club.

At all practices during August there will be volunteers helping players get strapped into the sleds as well as teaching everyone how to play, and to ensure you are comfortable on the ice. Athletes who choose to play may have leg amputations, spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and any impairments that keep you from a standard ice skate.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
RFK Jr. sits down with Justin Dougherty for an exclusive interview in Charleston.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children

Latest News

Neighbors discuss gravel pit that could be coming to Grand Junction
Neighbors against proposed gravel pit in Mesa County
Suspect charged with child abuse
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
"Pool" of mosquitoes test positive by Delta County Health Department
“Pool” of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Delta County
Colorado tourism is still being impacted by COVID-19 according to a new report.
Report shows Colorado tourism impacted by COVID