Neighbors against proposed gravel pit in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new gravel pit is in the works for the City of Grand Junction, and it’s causing quite a stir in the community.

“I’m very concerned,” said Suzanne Andrew, Mesa County resident.

The proposed gravel pit is slated for a 27-acre parcel of land near 2855 C 1/2 Rd. It’s along the north bank of the Colorado River.

According to the report, the operations will include screening, crushing, and conveying equipment. In addition to large vehicles moving the mined materials for a span of 10 years.

“One of the biggest concerns that we’re focusing on is the condition of our street,” said Andrew. “The fact that we have no sidewalks, no shoulders, and no bike path. No turn lanes, no anything. The street is falling apart, the asphalt is breaking, it’s got high and low spots.”

The proposal isn’t a done deal just yet. “We’re going to meet again, just to make sure that we touch on all of the neighborhood concerns and bring all of those points to light at the next planning meeting,” said Andrew.

