Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident

By Cristian Sida
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an altercation resulting in injury to a child, in the area of 2601 Belford Ave, on Saturday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Grand Junction SWAT team was on scene for several hours and attempted to make contact with the male subject involved in the altercation, who refused to cooperate. The male subject, later identified as Gilbert Mestas, exited the apartment through a window and fled the scene on foot.

Officers contacted Mestas several blocks away in the back yard of a house on the 500 block of N 26th Street a short time later and took him into custody. Mestas was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant and the following additional charges:

  • Felony Menacing
  • Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender
  • Harassment (three counts)
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Child Abuse Injury
  • Obstructing a Peace Officer
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failure/Refusal to Leave Premises Upon Request
  • 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (three counts)
  • Domestic Violence

A shelter in place was issued for the surrounding areas until Mestas was taken into custody. GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. This incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

