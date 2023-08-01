Colorado Bureau of Investigations hosts ‘Missing in Colorado’ event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will host an event meant to offer information and resources to friends and family members whose loved ones are missing. CBI’s ‘Missing in Colorado’ will offer opportunities for people to speak with investigators and to build on you loved one’s DNA profile. CBI says all information gathered at this event will be forwarded to the investigators assigned to your relative’s case.

On any given day, Colorado as a state counts over 1200 active missing persons cases. Half of those include persons that are missing for a year or more. Those numbers can be disheartening for families and friends who’s loved ones are missing, but CBI says their annual ‘Missing in Colorado’ event can help further investigations and offer resources to those affected.

“We can’t always focus on every case, 1200 cases is a lot, but we want to ensure that every victim has their cases taken seriously and that we’ve done all that we can for the families,” Said Audrey Simkins, and Investigative Analyst with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Forensic Genetic Genealogy is a new way to identify cold cases and unidentified remains. Using a CNA profile, officials can look back at the biological lineage of an individual and compare relationships. They can learn more about the victim, suspects, and look at the circumstances at play. Simkins says cases with a missing person for over a year, investigators start to look for identification records. In order to complete a profile, they need dental records, medical records, and photographs of the victim.

She says it’s a good idea to have reference samples on file from those who are biologically related to the missing persons.

“Those are the cases where we really want to make sure that all the boxes are checked. We want to ensure that the missing person has been entered into all of the different criminal justice databases that exist,” Said Simkin.

Reference samples like Buccal Swabs will be available at the event. These swabs are taken on the inside of, preferably, two family member’s cheeks. The different samples are then used to create a DNA profile that can be uploaded to the National Combined DNA Indexing System.

If remains are found in another state, the database allows for an easier time identifying the victim.

“Sometimes it’s taking decades for us to close those cases,” Said Simkin.

She says she hopes the event can collect as many family reference tables as possible to bring identifications and answers to the families much quicker.

Missing in Colorado will be hosted at the Lawry Conference Center in Denver, from 10 am to 3 pm, August 5th.

A private family support group will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm. You will need a reservations to participate. Several non profits and forensic professionals will be at the event to answer questions and provide information.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.