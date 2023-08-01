Heavy rain possible with afternoon showers and storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope once again this afternoon, bringing a threat of heavy rain along with it.

More Showers and Storms

Expect today to play out very similar to yesterday as far as showers and thunderstorms go. Most of the rain will originate around the San Juan Mountains and the High Country to kick off the afternoon, then those showers and storms will gradually migrate down into the valleys by later this afternoon and into the evening. A few isolated cells could even continue through the evening and into the overnight hours as well. Heavy rain will be the primary threat in some locations due to slow storm motions and continued monsoon-like moisture, but we’ll have to also watch for gusty outflow winds and small hail as well for some of the stronger storms that pop up. Frequent lightning will be possible to likely with many storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for one more day on Wednesday, and we should see much of the same timing and impacts as listed above.

Drier and Warmer

That monsoon-like moisture doesn’t stick around for very long, and we’ll start drying out and warming up to end the work week. Some very small rain chances could continue into Thursday, but it won’t be anywhere near as big as what we’ve seen so far this week. Skies continue to clear out into Friday, and we’ll see highs warming back into the lower and middle 90s. That drier and warmer pattern continues into Saturday, then while we continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures start turning a few degrees cooler again by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start off in the higher elevations of the region while partly cloudy skies continue over the valleys through much of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s before better rain chances start turning us cooler later this afternoon and into the evening. The valleys will see their best rain chances between the late afternoon and early evening, but some isolated to scattered showers and storms could continue in a few locations into the overnight hours as well. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay in place otherwise with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for one more day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

