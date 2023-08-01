Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New this afternoon the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a hit and run in the area of North Avenue and Cannell Avenue around 6:00 AM.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene before responders arrived. The male cyclist was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department with serious bodily injuries. All roadways have now reopened.

Grand Junction Police Department is asking anyone with video or any information to please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 970-242-6707.

