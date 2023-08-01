Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide

By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and coroner are investigating a homicide-suicide.

On Saturday at around 1:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to the 15000 block of Transfer Road for a shooting at a residence.

A caller stated he shot his wife, and he was going to the back porch where she was lying to then take his own life.

Deputies found two deceased elderly individuals lying on the back porch of a residence.

Autopsies are being performed on both individuals.

