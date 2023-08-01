State puts Friday Health Plans into liquidation, consumers to lose insurance Aug. 31

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Insurance on Monday announced that it is joining four other states to liquidate Friday Health Plans.

The liquidation is raising concerns that some health care providers may stop seeing patients enrolled in Friday before the insurance company shuts down.

That means about 30,000 Coloradans enrolled in Friday Health Plans will lose their health insurance sooner than anticipated and will have to find another plan by the end of August. For some, it could also mean they will have to restart the clock on deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.

Most of the Coloradans enrolled in Friday’s HMO are in the individual market.

The insurance division said it has asked the courts to put Friday into liquidation, with health plans terminating as of Aug. 31, 2023.

