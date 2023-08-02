Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving

The bank has donated tens of millions of dollars to non-profits over its 50-year history.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado celebrated 147 years as a state on Tuesday, and Alpine Bank celebrated 50 years of philanthropy on the same day.

The bank is donating $425,500 to employee-selected organizations. 853 employees in total will donate via a one-time $500 gift to eligible Colorado non-profits.

“Since its inception in 1974, Alpine Bank has exemplified a philanthropic spirit by providing non-profit organizations with over $55 million in grants, scholarships, sponsorships and other donations,” said Governor Jared Polis. August 1 was proclaimed Alpine Bank Day by the governor.

Regional President of Alpine Bank Tyler Dahl said that it was good to see how many non-profits his staff are engaged with, including HopeWest,CASA, Roice Hurst, and many others.

A total of $135,000 has been donated to Mesa County non-profits. All of that donated money will stay in the local economy.

