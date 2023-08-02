August 1st kicks off Colorado Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 147 years ago, Colorado became a state.

On august first 1876 President Ulysses s. Grant signed a proclamation making Colorado the 38th state to join the union.

Since then, the first of august has been celebrated as Colorado Day.

There’s several activities you or your family can do to celebrate the day.

Places all across the state such as different museums...national parks...and zoos are offering free or discounted admission for Colorado residents.

Down here on the western slope one of the many celebrations you can partake in for Colorado day is a free Lendon James concert this Friday at warehouse 25-65.

You can find the full list of celebrations here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.