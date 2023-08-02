August 1st kicks off Colorado Day

On the Western Slope residents and visitors alike can take advantage of the offers at national...
On the Western Slope residents and visitors alike can take advantage of the offers at national parks, museums and other events.(Ed Clemente / MGN MGN)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 147 years ago, Colorado became a state.

On august first 1876 President Ulysses s. Grant signed a proclamation making Colorado the 38th state to join the union.

Since then, the first of august has been celebrated as Colorado Day.

There’s several activities you or your family can do to celebrate the day.

Places all across the state such as different museums...national parks...and zoos are offering free or discounted admission for Colorado residents.

Down here on the western slope one of the many celebrations you can partake in for Colorado day is a free Lendon James concert this Friday at warehouse 25-65.

You can find the full list of celebrations here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
RFK Jr. sits down with Justin Dougherty for an exclusive interview in Charleston.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Bookcliff Middle School principal resigns
Bookcliff Middle School principal resigns

Latest News

Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Sen. Hickenlooper praises Biden admin for keeping Space Command in Colorado
Rain and high moisture levels aid firefighters on Lowline Fire
Rain and high moisture levels aid firefighters on Lowline Fire
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
State puts Friday Health Plans into liquidation, consumers to lose insurance Aug. 31
State puts Friday Health Plans into liquidation, consumers to lose insurance Aug. 31