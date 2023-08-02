The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study

The Colorado River runs through seven states, and provides water for about 40 million people.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 10 trillion gallons of water have been lost from the Colorado River basin between 2000 and 2021, according to a recent study from researchers at UCLA.

The researchers found that climate change has significantly impacted the Colorado River’s water levels over the past two decades. Higher temperatures have resulted in a 10% decrease in the river’s flow.

That’s a total volume about the size of Lake Mead.

