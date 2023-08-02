Mesa County Sheriff’s Office celebrates National Night Out

MCSO and other vendors on display at Kimwood Park in Clifton(kkco)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An opportunity for law enforcement officers and community members to build partnerships.

That’s one of the objectives of National Night Out. The night has been celebrated since 19-84 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues and even festivals.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the night with an event at Kimwood park Tuesday.

Officials say it offers residents the chance to communicate with deputies during in a non-emergent environment. Law enforcement across the country hope community events during National Night Out can build camaraderie and impact neighborhoods in positive ways.

“We’re just all out here to touch base with the community to let them know that we are here and what our services are”, said Wendy Likes from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.”

The event at Kimwood park in Clifton included activities for kids, food and other vendors.

