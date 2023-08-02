Rain and thunder possible for one more day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms scattered across the Western Slope have brought some of us some heavy rain. Lightning and loud thunder has accompanied the storms. Still, the scattered nature of the storms is leaving a lot of us dry.

Localized Flash Flooding Possible

Heavy storms can cause localized flash flooding. It isn’t a widespread threat, and the threat will most shift east of us and over the mountains for Wednesday. We’ll still have some showers and thunderstorms around, but they may be fewer. That’s likely to leave more areas dry.

Timing The Biggest Storm Potential

Showers and thunderstorms have been most widespread in the High Country and up and down I-25 - well east of us. Our shower and thunderstorms are more spotty and scattered in nature. They’ll be around this evening. We’re all fair game, but we’re not all going to get rained on. We’ll mostly get a break after midnight, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible through early Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will increase again starting between noon and 3 PM. Again, we’re all fair game, but the scattered nature of the rain will leave many areas dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening. They’ll fade to an end between 9 PM and midnight Wednesday night.

Humidity Easing Soon

The high humidity means our swamp coolers aren’t working too well. The humidity will start easing back on Thursday afternoon and evening and even more on Friday. The drier air will mean the showers and thunderstorms come to an end.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy and can produce frequent, intense, and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. There will be areas that don’t get rain. Sunset is at 8:27 PM. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 8 PM, then into the mid-70s at 10 PM. Rainy areas will be cooler. Showers and storms will end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low temperatures by morning will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 64 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 59 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy with frequent, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Sunrise is at 6:14 AM. We’ll warm from lower 70s around 7 AM to mid-80s at noon, and then to upper 80s and lower 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 92 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

