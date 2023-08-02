Showers and storms keep us unsettled for one more day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monsoon-like moisture keeps us muggy and brings one more round of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening to the Western Slope.

One More Round of Rain

Monsoon-like moisture that has been streaming across the region over the last few days will finally start backing off today and tomorrow, but we’re still not quite done with the rain just yet. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again pop up over the higher elevations of the region, mostly favoring the San Juan Mountains through the afternoon, then expect a second round of showers and storms down in the valleys by the evening and overnight hours. Some rain could fall before then, but most of the rain is expected to fall after around 7 PM or so for most of our valley locations. While it looks like threats won’t be quite as high as yesterday, we’ll still see heavy rain and frequent lightning with many of the storms. Spotty gusty outflow winds and small hail are also still possible in some of the stronger storms. A few showers and storms could continue until just before or right around sunrise Thursday morning.

That monsoon-like moisture will really start to shut down through the day on Thursday, but it will still bring several showers and storms mostly to the mountains by the afternoon. A couple of showers and storms could move over the valleys too, but that chance is much lower than what we’ve seen through much of the week.

Turning Drier and Warmer

Drier air really starts settling back into the region on Friday, and that means more sunshine and warmer temperatures once again. Don’t panic though, it doesn’t look like we’ll come anywhere close to those 100s that cooked us for the better part of the month of July. Expect to see high temperatures reach the lower and middle 90s in the valleys on Friday and Saturday. We’ll turn a little cooler once again for the end of the weekend and early next week, but rain chances still appear to be few and very far between.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will mostly favor the mountains through the afternoon as clouds increase over the valleys. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s before increasing rain chances start turning us cooler through the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most likely through the evening and early overnight hours, then we’ll start drying out with clearing skies by sunrise Thursday morning with lows in the 60s. Some showers and storms will still be possible over the higher elevations by Thursday afternoon. We’ll mention a very small rain chance in the valleys with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

