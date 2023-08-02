Suspected arrested in morning hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver has been found, arrested, and charged with an early morning hit-and-run that happened earlier this week.
At around 6 a.m. Tuesday the Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in the area of North Avenue and Cannell Avenue.
Police said the driver fled the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the GJPD identified the driver as 20-year-old Juan Yanez-Melendez. He was found on the 2700 block of Patterson Road and arrested.
He is now in the Mesa County Jail facing the following charges:
- Failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.
- Failing to provide information after an accident involving serious bodily injury.
- Failing to notify police of accident.
