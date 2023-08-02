Unstuff the bus for District 51

The donations help out not only parents struggling to buy school supplies, but teachers as well.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 20-year-old tradition continued Tuesday morning at Mesa Mall with District 51′s ‘Unstuff the Bus.’

You’ve probably seen the bus in Mesa Mall where residents were encourage to drop off supplies that will be donated to schools throughout D51. Everything from notebooks, scissors, pens, and even backpacks were donated.

D51 Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill, volunteers, and students helped organize the piles of supplies.

The event helps lessen the burden of buying school supplies not only for parents, but for teachers as well. “As a former teacher myself, any support you can get in the classroom is much appreciated. We know our teachers spend a lot of their own money in the classroom, so anytime we can have our community step up like they did today to help our teachers is a great thing. For our students, there is nothing better than a fresh new box of crayons. We really appreciate the support,” said Dr. Hill.

If you missed the bus on donating supplies, you can still donate at the Grand Junction Jackalopes game this Friday at 7:35 p.m.

