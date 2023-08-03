Delta County man tests positive for West Nile Virus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delta County. A man in his 30′s from the North Fork area has contracted the illness. We have not heard how sick he is or if he is. The Delta County Health Department has this reminder for people do help avoid getting infected with West Nile Virus:

Protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to prevent infection with WNV. Limit

outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colors, long

pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Remember the four R’s:

REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent.

REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.

REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.

REMIND your family, friends, and neighbors about mosquito safety.

