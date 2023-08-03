Free state park passes for military members

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Millions of Americans have fought for our liberty. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice. To honor them in any way, shape, or form is the least we can do. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing what they can, giving free access to veterans and active military into all of Colorado state parks.

“I think the great thing about the Western Slope is we have a park for everyone,” Said Rachael Gonzales, the public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife northwest region.

She’s not wrong, Colorado is home to stunning views, incredible wildlife, and sparkling water. Colorado parks and wildlife says they are pleased to honor those who have served and protected freedoms. Including our ability to see everything our country offers in it’s state and national parks.

All active duty military, veterans, and the National Guard are eligible. Both residents and non residents. All other fees will still apply. Meaning no discounts on camping reservations, boat and off highway vehicle registrations, as well as hunting and fishing licenses. The pass will not be valid for state wildlife areas and trust lands.

“They can get the pass by visiting any one our state parks and show your proof of service,” Said Gonzales.

CPW offers several year long benefits for all military personnel.

Including free admission to parks on veterans day and free entry to residents with a Colorado disabled veteran plate and purple heart license plates. Disabled veterans have free lifetime small game and fishing combination licenses as well.

Gonzales says there are several accommodations for accessibility purposes. Such as the track chair program at Staunton Park.

“They actually have some great accessibility, whether it’s the track chairs, but they’ve also got paddle boards for those that need a little bit gigger boards to get out on the lake,” Added Gonzales.

Assistive listening equipment and sign language interpretation are available upon request.

Several parks on the Western Slope include the Colorado National Monument, Rifle Falls state park, and Highline Lake.

Gonzales says her favorite park in Colorado is the State Forrest park in Walden. Use the pass and check it out.

If you are deployed after applying for a hunting license, contact CPW at 303-291-7208.

