Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Ramona!

Meet Ramona, 5-year-old, Italian greyhound mix, looking for her fur-ever home
Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Ramona!
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ramona is indeed that girl. She loves cuddles and following people around the house if you want a companion. In the morning, she won’t mind watching the doorway for you as you get ready. When it comes to slumming around and not being active, she’s great. In addition to that, Ramona is pretty good with everyone. It is easy for her to get along with adults, kids, and other dogs her own size. Toys are her favorite, and she even knows a few tricks to share with her next family. Of course, treats affect her performance! As a whole, Ramona is just a happy girl waiting for her next family to blossom.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 8/5/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

