Mountain rain lingers today while we turn drier and warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monsoon-moisture starts to ease off across most of the region today. That will turn most of us drier, but some mountain showers and storms are expected to persist.

Fewer Showers and Thunderstorms

The first little bit of drier air is starting to creep into the Western Slope late this morning, and we’ll continue to see more of that slightly drier air move into the region through much of the rest of the day today. Showers and thunderstorms will be far less widespread around the region today, and most of the rain is expected to stay over the higher elevations of the Western Slope, including the San Juan Mountains, portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, and portions of the High Country. A couple of quick showers are still possible in the valleys, but the chances of seeing that rain are much lower today than where we have been over the last few days. We’ll see party cloudy skies in places that stay rain-free through the afternoon.

Drier and Warmer

Drier air will continue to settle into the region tonight and through the day on Friday, and that will start to bring those rain chances to an end by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will also start to turn a little warmer as well. Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle into the region, and that will start warming us back into the lower and middle 90s on Friday and Saturday. We’ll turn a few degrees cooler through the end of the weekend and into early next week, then we’re warming right back up by the middle of next week with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon, but most of the better rain chances will stay over the higher elevations of the region. A small rain chance can’t be completely ruled out, but that chance will be much lower today that what we’ve seen over the last few days. It’ll still be muggy enough that temperatures will once again wind up in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Any rain pretty quickly ends through the evening, then skies start clearing back out into early Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies start settling into the region with drier air on Friday. Temperatures will turn a little warmer with highs in the lower and middle 90s.

