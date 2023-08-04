‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

