CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper involved in a crash last week has been identified.

Trooper Brad Latchaw was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle on July 27th at the intersection of 22 Road and K road in Fruita. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash but the two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Trooper Latchaw has been with the CSP since June 30th, 2005. He’s assigned to the motor carrier services section in Grand Junction.

The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team continues the investigation of the crash.

