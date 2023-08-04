Drought returns to Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought has returned to Western Colorado.

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought from around Grand Junction along the Colorado River west to the Colorado-Utah state line extending southward along the state line through western Montrose, San Miguel, and Dolores counties and into northwestern Montezuma County.

Moderate Drought was also noted along the eastern San Juan Mountains and in the San Luis Valley around Alamosa, but that was shown last week amid abnormally dry conditions through the rest of western and southwestern Colorado.

Nearly five percent of Colorado is now in Moderate Drought. More than twenty percent of the state is indicated as “abnormally dry,” the level just below drought.

Conditions had improved steadily until the past two months or so. Drier weather has erased much of the improvement we had seen from severe drought last year. The U.S. Drought Monitor says that the typical impacts of Moderate Drought can include suffering dryland crops, rangeland growth is stunted and hay is more limited, and the risk for wildfires increases.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.