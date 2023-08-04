Mesa County: Spraying completed in Japanese Beetle hot zone

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is doing its part to combat a potential invasion of the Japanese beetle that could impact agriculture in the Western Slope. It’s known for its ability to cause extensive damage to various crops and ornamental plants. County officials say it poses a significant threat to the region.

Mesa County announced that the spraying operations, to eradicate the insect is complete. “We were able to accomplish a lot with that spring spray and got 90% of the citizens to consent to actually spraying their property and that’s pretty incredible for our first-time spray,” said Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel.

This is just the beginning of a long process. It’s nothing new for the Grand Valley. Its dealt with this invasive species before.

“The Japanese beetle has been eradicated before in the early 2000s in Palisade,” said Daniel.

It only took six years to get rid of it. “Quite honestly, our partners at the state have been really helpful when it comes to the trapping and we’ve been able to really trap in a lot of the areas in Mesa County,” said Daniel.

Commissioners say this will be a two to three- year program to make sure the insect is eradicated.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.