Showers and humidity diminish amid increasing warmth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A couple of stray showers or thunderstorms can form, primarily over the high terrain this evening or again late Friday. It’s not out of the question for a shower or thunderstorm to stray away from the higher terrain to over the valleys. Most of us will stay dry, however, and rain is overall unlikely through at least the end of next week.

Drier Air Reduces Showers

An upper level low pressure circulation tracking northeastward just to our west helped to enhance the showers and thunderstorms across Western Colorado on Wednesday evening. However, dry air wrapping into the south side of that circulation is doing the opposite - it’s choking the rain and limiting us to only stray shower or thunderstorms. Most of the rain has been over higher terrain, and it weakens quickly as it moves over the valleys.

Lower Humidity

The humidity is on the way down, too. The suffocating humidity has limited how well our swamp coolers work, so reducing the humidity will probably be a change welcomed by most of us. Humidity is a function of the air’s moisture content and the temperature. Dewpoint temperatures, on the other hand, are a more direct measure of the air’s moisture content. The higher they are, the heavier the air feels. Florida and Texas often have dewpoint temperatures in the 70s. We’re usually in the 20s and 30s. We’ve been in the mid-to-upper 50s. They dropped to 40s by Thursday afternoon, and they’ll continue to drop back for Friday and this weekend. You’ll notice the air feeling a little less sticky and a little more crisp.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:25 PM. We’ll cool from lower 90s at 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM and then to upper 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm from upper 60s around 7 AM to mid-80s at noon and to low-to-mid 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction, 90 degrees around Montrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 91 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.