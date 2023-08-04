Turning drier and warmer this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monsoon-like moisture continues to move out of the region this weekend, dropping rain chances and turning us warmer around the Western Slope.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

A ridge of high pressure that moved just far enough off to our east to allow monsoon-like moisture to move in across the Western Slope through much of this week will start nudging back toward the west over the next few days. That will shut off that monsoon-like moisture and bring drier and warmer conditions to the region through the weekend. We got our first taste of what’s to come yesterday as most of the rain moved back toward the higher elevations of the region, and we’ll continue to see rain chances fall today as well. Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon, but most of the rain should stay north of Interstate 70. There may be a couple of stray showers over the higher elevations, but that will be about the extent of it. Skies continue to clear out through Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will continue to warm into the lower and middle 90s.

Slightly Cooler Monday

That ridge will momentarily flatten out a little bit to start the new work week, and that will help turn temperatures a little cooler on Monday. We’ll see a few more clouds as well, but rain chances continue to mostly stay out of the region. Temperatures will drop a few degrees from the lower and middle 90s through the weekend to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Monday. The cooldown is very brief, and we start warming up again through the middle of the week.

Warming Up Again

That ridge starts to intensify once again starting on Tuesday, and temperatures will start to climb again along with it. We’re right back into the lower and middle 90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, then we may turn a degree or two cooler once again into Thursday.

Next 24 Hours

Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures across the region into the afternoon. Clouds will increase some, but we’ll stay dry with highs in the lower and middle 90s. A couple of stray showers could pop up over some of the nearby higher elevations, but any of those that do manage to pop up should come to an end pretty quickly this evening. Some clouds will continue to stick around in some locations tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. We’ll watch for a couple of showers that could pop up along and north of Interstate 70 through early Saturday morning, but we’re drying out from there with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.