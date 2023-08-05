Delta County Health officials warn against mosquitoes after West Nile Virus infects a resident

Delta, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department is urging residents to remain vigilant against mosquitoes and strongly consider taking safeguards to protect against mosquitoes. This after a Delta County resident tested positive for West Nile Virus.

So far, state health officials have confirmed 12 human cases of West Nile virus in residents of eight counties.

The first confirmed death from West Nile was reported Friday August 4.

Experts say parts of our area are experiencing a tremendous number of mosquitoes hatch off after the spring snow melt. Delta County health officials say protecting yourself and loved ones is critical in avoiding contracting the virus.

“Something that came up recently was talking about infants and children. It’s important to dress them in long sleeves and long leg coverings.” Says Shirley Tatto, Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator for Delta County. “But also, you can use mosquito netting when they’re really young, over their strollers or over their cribs to protect them.”

An easy way to make sure that you stay safe is using repellent with DEET. Remove standing water in your area, keep the doors and windows closed. Also, avoid going outdoors during the morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.

