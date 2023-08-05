Eagle County Sheriff’s Office looking for information into shooting of a Mule

Eagle County authorities looking for who shot mule in Basalt
Eagle County authorities looking for who shot mule in Basalt(Eagle County Sheriff's Office)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Basalt, Colo. (KKCO) - The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking asked for the public’s help in finding whoever shot and killed a palomino mule in its pasture last month in Basalt. The mule was a horse in a pasture, with houses nearby, when it was fatally shot between the evening of July 22 and the morning of July 23 on Frying Pan Road, according to the sheriff’s office. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Facebook page they have very few leads.

If you have information about this incident, call 970-479-2201 to contact an on-duty deputy. Or you can remain anonymous and contact the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a tip using the Free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

