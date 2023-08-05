Fire danger increases for Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Fire Danger:

The fire danger will elevate starting tomorrow, Sunday, August 6. Between 12-9 pm, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect for Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties. Wind gusts will sit between 20-40 miles per hour (mph). For Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, wind gusts can reach up to 30 mph, while the stronger winds will sit in the higher elevations like the Grand Mesa or some mountain passes in the San Juan Mountains. It will create elevated fire dangers and make any fires easily spreadable.

Fire dangers will likely extend for Monday and Tuesday next week, and gusty winds will continue to impact the Western Slope.

The remainder of our Saturday:

Clear skies will continue throughout the rest of our Saturday across most of the Western Slope. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the 80-degree range as we arrive at 8 and 9 pm. Clear skies will continue overnight, allowing temperatures to fall until we reach our low temperatures by 5 am Sunday. Lows will sit in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and in the 50s for Montrose, Delta, and Cortez.

Our Sunday:

Fire danger increases on Sunday due to the gusty conditions expected across the Western Slope. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day, sitting under sunny skies and temperatures around the mid-90s for Grand Junction and Delta. For Cortez and Delta, temperatures will reach the lower 90s.

