Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years

58-year-old Allen Todd May is accused of running an oil money fraud scheme in prison.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After years on the run...an escaped fugitive from Colorado is in custody.

58-year-old Allen Todd May is accused of running an oil money fraud scheme in prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service May, was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

May was sentenced in 2012 to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of mail fraud in Texas.

In 2018 he was transferred to the federal correctional institute in Jefferson County...that December he escaped by driving off the property in a maintenance truck.

He is being sent back to Colorado to face charges.

