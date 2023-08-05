New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Xcel Energy Building
Xcel Energy Building(KKCO/KJCT)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting August 7, 2023, new laws will go into effect to help Coloradans save money on their energy bills.

SB23-291 presented a package of reforms to lower utility bills.

The law balances out expenses paid by utility shareholders versus ratepayers. The senate bill limits the ability of utility companies to recover certain expenses from ratepayers such as lobbying and advertising.

HB23-1252 also takes effect on Monday.

The house bill is working towards reducing Colorado’s emissions from gas utilities.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
RFK Jr. sits down with Justin Dougherty for an exclusive interview in Charleston.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Avenue
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Grand Junction fire crews headed to San Miguel County “Thunder” fire
Grand Junction fire crews headed to San Miguel County “Thunder” fire

Latest News

Hackers breached the data transfer service MOVEit, gaining access to information all over the...
Colorado Department of Higher Education reports massive data breach
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Candy and Dorito!
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Candy and Dorito!
58-year-old Allen Todd May is accused of running an oil money fraud scheme in prison.
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts.
SMOKE N CEO INTERVIEW