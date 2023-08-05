Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Candy and Dorito!
Meet Candy and Dorito, a kitten and a puppy, looking to brighten their fur-ever families life
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is nothing cuter than a little kitten like Candy. Candy, a 2-month-old kitten at Roice-Hurst, has already earned a reputation for being the loudest cat in the room. Candy has a super sweet personality and is always looking for love! She is a female orange tabby, which is somewhat unusual and adds to her charm! Take home this ginger beauty today!
Are you in the mood for some adorable puppy love? Meet Dorito, the almost 3-month-old pup with big ears and an even bigger personality! With her fun energy and sweet face, Dorito is sure to bring joy and happiness into your life.
August 1-31 is Clear the Shelters!
Roice-Hurst Humane Society has once again teamed up with NBC Universal and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters, a month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off!
