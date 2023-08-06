Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

