City of Montrose looking for community input on recycling and trash programs

The City of Montrose is looking for public input on ways to improve its recycling collection...
The City of Montrose is looking for public input on ways to improve its recycling collection program amid growing costs.
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - What does recycling look like in a rural community? The City of Montrose is aiming to find out.

The City of Montrose is looking for public input on ways to improve its recycling collection program amid growing costs.

Aside from growing landfill fees, the price for resources required to recycle materials such as plastics and carboards has also increased.

The city has already increased rates over the last three years to help keep costs as low as possible while still being able to provide trash and recycling services.

The City of Montrose is considering three different options for its future trash and recycling services.

  1. Keep trash and recycling services under a single fee and with the existing level of service.
  2. Make recycling optional and apply a $9/month fee for it and have an annual 8-10% rate increase.
  3. Discontinue recycling services and apply an annual 6 - 8% rate increase for trash customers for three or more years.

The survey ends August 25th and can be found here.

