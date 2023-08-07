Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper

The victim had to go to a hospital for treatment.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are hunting for a black bear that bit the arm of a man relaxing in a hammock. The bite happened late Saturday night at the campground in the Purgatoire Riverbottoms.

The victim left the campground and went to a motel before calling an ambulance. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Under CPW policy, any bear that attacks a human is classified as dangerous, and if captured, must be put down.

