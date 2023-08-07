Gusty winds, dry conditions keep fire danger high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High fire danger conditions that moved in late this past weekend is expected to continue into early this week around portions of the Western Slope.

High Fire Danger Continues

Gusty winds and low relative humidity will once again keep the fire danger up across the Western Slope today. Sustained winds will be mostly between 10 and 20 MPH, but wind gusts could reach as high as 30 or 35 MPH with a couple of gust of 40 MPH or more. Dry conditions and low relative humidity will create dry fuels which can easily ignite, and gusty winds can quickly spread fires out of control. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 PM for much of the Western Slope along and south of Interstate 70 due to those high fire danger conditions. Burning of any kind is not advised in the Red Flag Warning area, and is not allowed at all in Mesa County as long as the warning is active. Gusty winds and dry conditions are back on Tuesday as well, so expect to see Red Flag Warnings continue into Tuesday as well.

Small Mid-Week Warm-Up

Gusty winds will start to calm down again on Wednesday, and we’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the region with potentially a few higher elevation showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will turn a little warmer, especially by the end of the week, but we’re only expecting lower to middle 90s in the warmest locations. That same pattern looks to continue into the weekend, but there are some indications that we may see some small rain chances begin to enter the forecast by Saturday and Sunday.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny skies continue into the afternoon with some occasional gusty winds between 20 and 30 MPH. Temperatures should be several degrees cooler today, but still expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. Mostly clear to clear skies settle into the region tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will be on the increase with a few afternoon showers and storms possible in the higher elevations, but we’ll continue to stay dry with gusty winds in the lower elevations with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. High fire danger conditions are expected to continue.

