Gusty winds, low humidity increase fire danger through Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week starts with elevated fire danger, then a chance for rain will sneak into the forecast this weekend.

High Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this evening until 9 PM and Tuesday from noon to 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Low humidity and gusty winds combined with dry fuels like vegetation combine to increase the fire danger to critical levels. Any plans for outdoor burning should be postponed until weather is more favorable to keep fires contained.

Tuesday’s Weather Setup

An upper level disturbance will track over Western Colorado on Tuesday. That’s going to kick up the wind, but there’s no moisture with it. The low humidity and gusty wind will increase the risk for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. Winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to as high as 30-40 mph.

Wind Subsides Wednesday

Tuesday’s upper level disturbance will pass to our east, and high pressure will set us up for a dry and less-windy Wednesday.

Humidity Increases Late This Week

Humidity will begin increase on Friday. That means swamp coolers will not work as well for us through this weekend. Humidity is a function of both how much moisture is in the air and how warm the air is. Warming the air can make the humidity lower even if the moisture content is the same. A more direct measure of the moisture content is the dewpoint temperature. It changes only when the moisture content of the air changes. Dewpoint temperatures are usually no higher than 20s or 30s for us on the Western Slope. These more humid days we’ve had in the past few weeks have had dewpoint temperatures as high as 50s. We’ll be back up to high 40s and lower 50s from Friday night through the weekend before the air starts drying on Monday. You’ll notice it when you’re outside, and again, when you turn on your swamp cooler.

Higher Humidity Could Mean Rain

That higher humidity may mean a few showers as early as Friday, but a bigger chance for rain will arrive on Saturday and could linger on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will likely set up to be drier, but a few showers are still possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:21 PM. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 90s at 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM then to upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with wind gusts as high as 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.