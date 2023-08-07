A warm Monday ahead with fire dangers sticking around

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Fire Danger:

The fire danger will continue as we start a new workweek. Sunday’s Red Flag Warning expires at 9 pm. Another Red Flag Warning goes into effect between 12-9 pm on Monday, August 7. Counties include Garfield, Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, Dolores, and La Plata. Wind gusts will sit between 20-40 miles per hour (mph). For Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, wind gusts can reach up to 30 mph, while the stronger winds will sit in the higher elevations like the Grand Mesa or some mountain passes in the San Juan Mountains. It will create elevated fire dangers and make any fires easily spreadable. Fire dangers will likely extend into Tuesday as Fire Weather Watches are in effect.

The remainder of our Sunday:

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across our valleys throughout our evening, and the winds will stay breezy. Wind speeds will start to subside, and cloud cover will taper off, leaving clear skies overnight.

Low temperatures will sit in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and the mid to low 50s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

The workweek ahead:

For our Monday, gusty winds will return towards the evening; sky conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, whereas Montrose and Cortez will remain in the lower 90s and upper 80s throughout the next seven days. Fire danger is likely to subside towards the middle of the week.

