Back-to-school safety

D51 safety and security officer
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Schools around the valley are gearing up for back to school and this means more students are on the roads.

With the Colorado department of transportation reporting a record number of traffic fatalities last year, school resource officers are wanting drivers and students to be cautious on the roads.

Law enforcement around Grand Junction urged drivers to put the distractions away when they’re driving and pay attention to the roads.

School resource officers are reminding students, parents, and community members alike, if you see something that should not be happening involving a student speak up and say something.

One school resource officer said parents should also talk with their kids about proper social media use so kids can stay as safe as possible while on their way to school and on campus.

