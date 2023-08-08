Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A temporary bridge is still up at mile marker 16 on highway 133 between Hotchkiss and Paonia, but crews are getting ready to build the permanent fix.

A culvert washed out at the bridge and in effect, washed that section of the road out. It happened in May as the spring runoff season was ramping up.

The temporary bridge opened on June 19th to slower traffic. While work continues on the permanent replacement, traffic may be reduced to one lane at times.

Crews hope to have the permanent fix complete by November 17.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.