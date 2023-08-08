Expanded Move Over Law goes into effect

Motorists must move over for disabled vehicles with hazard lights on
Motorists must move over for disabled vehicles with hazard lights on(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new, expanded “move over” law went into effect today across Colorado. The new law aims to protect all vehicles with flashing hazard lights on the side of the road.

The updated State law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they encounter any disabled vehicle at the roadside with its hazard lights on.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Suspected arrested in morning hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in morning hit-and-run
hit and run
Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue

Latest News

CDOT crews will begin work on final fix where road was washed out in May.
Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Stabbing victim found lying on North Avenue
Guns
New colorado gun control legislation blocked
Canyon View Park Pavement Project
Canyon view park paving project underway