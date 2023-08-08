Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’

A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when...
A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when trying his luck again.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A lottery player in California hit a million-dollar payday thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Vang Cha told California Lottery officials that he rarely plays scratchers because he prefers playing games with bigger jackpots like the SuperLotto or Mega Millions.

But he said he found the odds better and decided to give the California 200X Scratchers game a chance.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto. So, I figured I might as well give it a shot,” he said.

Cha ended up winning $500 from a $30 ticket. However, he had his eye on an even bigger prize.

“I decided to go all in and buy an entire book of the games,” Cha said.

According to officials, he used his $500 winnings to buy 30 of the $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers tickets at a Sacramento liquor store.

And lucky 16 was uncovered on the final row of one of the tickets, resulting in a $1 million payout.

“I was stunned! I scanned the ticket to make sure it was real, and it was!” Cha said.

According to Cha, he had gone through about 20 tickets before finding the million-dollar prize.

Cha said he plans to invest his winnings and might start playing a few more scratch-off games too.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Suspected arrested in morning hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in morning hit-and-run
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested

Latest News

A father has to prove he is not abusing his infant daughter after a day care worker reported...
Family investigated after day care mistakes baby's birthmarks for bruises
Farmers, ranchers push for changes to H-2A visa program to hire workers
Farmers, ranchers push for changes to H-2A visa program to hire workers
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
Tampa mayor makes $1.1 million cocaine catch while fishing with family in Florida Keys