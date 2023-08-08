Stabbing victim found lying on North Avenue

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect(David Jones)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - North Avenue shut down between 28 ½ Rd and and 28 ¾ Rd while authorities investigate an apparent stabbing.

There aren’t many details. it was before 8:30 Monday night that police got a call about someone lying in North Ave. with a knife sticking out of their chest. When officers arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. It happened near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey.

A suspect was contacted by police immediately and taken to the hospital with apparent wounds.

No word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the stabbing.

